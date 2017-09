Italy was never going to have it easy against Spain on Saturday, and Real Madrid man Isco has made things even more difficult by firing the home side ahead.

ISCO FREE KICK v ITALY ???????? pic.twitter.com/z1zTbED5e2 — Sam ? (@JuanderfuI) September 2, 2017

After Sergio Ramos fired over from similar distance a few minutes earlier, his Los Blancos teammate made no mistake in sending an exquisite freekick past Gianluigi Buffon after 13 minutes.