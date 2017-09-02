Italy have no answers for Isco

Spain are up 2-0 against Italy, and the headlines are all for Isco after netting his second goal of the day.

The Real Madrid man has been a real thorn in the side of the Azzurri backline, firing home from a freekick to open the scoring after 13 minutes.

He didn’t do any Italy any favours by scoring a second, calmly collecting an Andres Iniesta pass before striking a low drive from outside the area that could consign Giampiero Ventura’s men to the playoff round.