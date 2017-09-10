Joao Mario: Inter are not thinking about the Scudetto

A comfortable 2-0 win at home to SPAL left Inter level with Juventus at the top of the Serie A table, but Joao Mario insists they are only focusing on Champions League qualification.

Luciano Spalletti’s arrival at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza this summer is undoubtedly the Biscione’s best business from the off season, and some have tipped them as potential outsiders for the title come May.

“Winning is always important,” the Portuguese told Sky Sport Italia after the game.

“Against a well organised side it is always important to get the win so we are happy with the result.

“It is too soon to talk about the Scudetto; for now we are concentrated on returning to the Champions League.”

Joao Mario confessed to feeling more comfortable under Spalletti’s guidance, saying what he is asked to do changes game by game.

“What he [Spalletti] asks of me depends on the opponent,” he explained.

“I feel more relaxed. This way of playing suits me better and the team have started the season well.”