Ten-man Torino no match for Juventus

Juventus claimed city bragging rights on Saturday evening by running out 4-0 winners over Torino at the Allianz Stadium with Paulo Dybala again the Bianconeri instigator.

The hosts came charging out of the blocks and Dybala gave La Vecchia Signora a deserved opener on 16 minutes. Daniele Baselli complicated matters for Toro when he received his marching orders for a second bookable offence moments later.

Juve took full advantage with Miralem Pjanic doubling his team’s lead before the break. Alex Sandro added a third after the restart, while Dybala netted his second of the night late on to wrap up the win.

The Bianconeri started Mario Mandzukic in place of Gonzalo Higuain and the Croatian was immediately involved and it took a last ditch block from the Toro rear-guard to stop him from firing the trigger inside the penalty area.

Salvatore Sirigu then saved the blushes of Brazilian central defender Lyanco whose awkward back-pass very nearly turned into an embarrassing own goal.

Toro continued to struggle as Juve ramped up the pressure with Juan Cuadrado waltzing his way into the box only to see his effort go over the bar.

It was a prelude of things to come and on 16 minutes the hosts opened the scoring when ex-Juve man Tomas Rincon lost possession in the middle of the park allowing Dybala to capitalise with a low strike beyond Sirigu.

Matters then went from bad to worse for the visitors as Baselli was handed a second yellow card for a clumsy challenge on Pjanic leaving Toro a goal and a man down all before the 25 minute mark.

Torino tactician Sinisa Mihajlovic brought on defensive midfielder Afriyie Acquah for Iago Falque to try and limit a rampant Juve but it didn’t have the desired effect.

On the cusp of half time, Pjanic chose the perfect moment to open his account for the season by doubling Juve’s advantage with a cracking curling effort past Sirigu.

It was more one-way Bianconeri traffic after the break as Alex Sandro went close with a rocket that flew inches over the bar.

The wing-back didn’t have to wait long though to get his name on the score-sheet and on 57 minutes connected with a Pjanic corner to nod past a helpless Sirigu.

Juve went seeking a fourth but the Toro shot-stopper perfomed miracles to somehow keep out a header from Medhi Benatia.

The Bianconeri continued to pepper the Granata goal with efforts left, right and centre and the post denied Mandzukic on the volley.

Dybala however made sure Juventus did get their fourth by sealing the win late on and keeping Juve’s 100 percent start to the Serie A season going.

Torino – who barely threatened over the course of the match – spiralled to a first loss of the season and will have to wait another year to end their quest for victory at Juventus, which dates back to 1995.

MATCH FACTS