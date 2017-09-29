Juventus defender joins Common Goal charity

Giorgio Chiellini is the latest player to pledge one percent of his wages to Juan Mata’s Common Goal charity.

The Juventus man joins the likes of Bayern Munich’s Mats Hummels and USA Women’s national team players Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, who have already been involved in the Manchester United man’s fast-growing initiative.

Common Goal is run by the Berlin-based StreetfFootballWorld and was launched last month, and while most players involved were contacted by the charity, the Italian reached out himself via email.

“Hello. I’m Giorgio Chiellini, player of Juventus,” the email read. “I’m interested to support your program and I would like to give my congratulations to Juan Mata for finding the time and having the idea to support through football people less lucky than us.

“I’m not interested in advertising, I want only to support a brilliant project. Sorry for my English, I try to make the best as possible! I wait for your answer about complete the registration. Bye, Giorgio.”

The initiative invests in more than 120 football-based charities in 80 countries around the world.