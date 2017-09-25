Juventus to appeal Agnelli ban

Andrea Agnelli’s lawyer has confirmed that Juventus will appeal the recent one-year ban handed out by the FIGC.

The Bianconeri boss was handed the sentence and fined €50,000 for his part in selling tickets to Juventus Ultras considered to have ties to organised crime, with the club slapped with a €300,000 penalty as well.

However Franco Coppi, Agnelli’s lawyer, has made it clear the decision will be appealed.

“We were hoping that the president would be cleared, so obviously the decision is disappointing, even though the charges have been revised” he stated after the sentence.

“We can’t hide our disappointment. Appeal? We will certainly lodge one, but for now I’ll talk to my colleague Chiappero and President Agnelli.”

However Prosecutor Giuseppe Pecorino has made it clear he will also lodge an appeal given the sentence falls short of the two-and-a-half-year ban and €50,000 fine originally demanded.

“I’m somewhat satisfied because we’ve been able to prove the guilt of everyone involved,” he stated.

“However the findings were so serious that, in my opinion, they should’ve been punished more. That’s why we’ll appeal.”