Juventus v Chievo: Official Line-Ups

Juventus welcome Chievo to the Allianz Stadium as they look to continue their perfect start to the Serie A season. A win over Cagliari in Week 1, was followed by a comeback victory against Genoa.

For the visit of the Flying Donkeys, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has been forced to shake up his midfield, with Claudio Marchisio and Sami Khedira both unavailable. While Mehdi Benatia will partner Daniele Rugani in defence, given Giorgio Chiellini is injured.

Douglas Costa also gets his first start of the season, while Kwadwo Asamoah was a late replacement for Alex Sandro, who has flu.