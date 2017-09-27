Juventus v Olimpiacos: Official Line-Ups

Juventus welcome Olimpiacos to the Allianz Stadium in the hope of getting their first win in this season’s Champions League, following a sound beating at the hands of Barcelona on matchday one.

Bianconeri coach Massimiliano Allegri has no suspensions to worry about, but Mattia De Sciglio, Claudio Marchisio and Benedikt Howedes are all out injured.

As a result, Stefano Sturaro starts at right back, given Stephan Lichtsteiner is not in the Champions League squad, and Andrea Barzagli partners Giorgio Chiellini in central defence. Meanwhile, Gonzalo Higuain is again left out of the starting XI.