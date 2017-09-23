Juventus v Torino: Official Line-Ups

Juventus and Torino renew their 110-year rivalry when they lock horns at the Allianz Stadium for the first Derby della Mole of the season.

The big news is that Gonzalo Higuain starts from the bench with reports suggesting the Argentine is not 100 percent fit after picking up a knock in the final training session ahead of the derby.

Mario Mandzukic leads the line then for Juve supported by Douglas Costa, Juan Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala.

Toro’s goal hopes pass through their highly sought after No.9 Andrea Belotti who is joined in attack by Iago Falque, Adem Ljajic and Mbaye Niang.

As is often the case, Juve go into the contest looking down on their historic foes in the standings after winning their opening five matches.

The Granata however have also made a strong start – their best in the three points for a win era – meaning they trail their illustrious hosts by just four points in the table.