Kalinic at the double for AC Milan

AC Milan ran out 2-1 winners over Udinese on Sunday afternoon thanks to Nikola Kalinic’s first goals for the club since his summer switch from Fiorentina.

The Croatian stole the limelight at San Siro, and after hitting the post early on, broke the deadlock on a Davide Calabria assist. Kevin Lasagna immediately equalised for Udinese but Kalinic came to the rescue to put the Rossoneri back in front going into the break, and sent Udinese crashing to a third loss in the opening four rounds.

The Rossoneri lined-up with the same 3-5-2 set-up that brought them victory in Europe midweek and just like versus Austria Vienna took the initiative right from the get-go.

Lucas Biglia pulled the strings in midfield spraying the passess left, right and centre, but it was from Leonardo Bonucci that Milan enjoyed their first chance of the game.

Bonucci – much more effective in a three man back-line – picked out Calabria who in turn pulled back for Suso but the Spaniard curled high and wide from a dangerous position.

Udinese were happy to soak up the pressure and try their luck on the break – a strategy that appeared to have brought them the opener on ten minutes after Lasagna finished off a lethal counter-attack. However, and after consultation with the VAR, match-official Marco Guida ruled it out for offside.

Having been let off the hook, Milan took control again and started to up the pressure. Rodriguez whipped in a teasing cross from the left but Jankto did brilliantly to nod it out for a corner and away from Kessie who was laying in waiting.

From the resulting corner, Milan were desperately unlucky not to go in front. The post initially denied Kalinic and then a goal-line clearance from Jankto stopped Bonucci from burying home the rebound.

However, Milan eventually got their just rewards sparking a frantic ten minute spell of the match at both ends of the pitch. Davide Calabria did well to deliver a low ball across the face of the box finding Kalinic who made no mistakes from close range to open his account for Milan.

Nevertheless, an error from Romagnoli allowed Udinese immediately back into the game as Lasagna pounced on a wayward pass from the defender before firing beyond a helpless Donnarumma.

Lasagna wykorzystuje pi?kne podanie Romka i gol dla Udinese. pic.twitter.com/aovIVj32wo — ACMilan.com.pl (@acmilan_com_pl) September 17, 2017

Udinese’s joy was short-lived though and Milan soon went back in front to cap off an action packed ten minutes thanks a second from Kalinic. Suso’s corner kick was met by a flick-on from Kessie with Kalinic in the right place, at the right time to prod it home.

Milan started the second half as they had finished the first – dominating the possession and playing the football – and Bonavenutra went close to stretching Milan’s lead with an acrobatic effort.

After an explosive start to the second period though Milan appeared happy to sit on their lead allowing Udinese periods of possession.

Fofana did well to slice his way through the Milan defence only to fire his shot straight at Donnarumma. De Paul then picked out Bajic but the forward sent his header inches over the bar.

Milan sprang back into life though and Rodriguez saw a free-kick fingertipped over the bar from Scuffet.

From the resulting corner, Kessie had a low strike deflected out to safety. Moments later Calhanoglu found space for a shot only to slice it wide from a golden position.

Kalinic then thought he had a hat-trick only for the VAR to rule it out for an offside position following a pass from Kessie. It had no bearing on the outcome of the game though as Milan ran out 2-1 winners to complete a perfect week on the domestic and continental front.

