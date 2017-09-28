Lazio hold their nerve against Zulte Waregem

Felipe Caicedo’s first goal in a Lazio shirt and a late Ciro Immobile strike proved the difference as the Aquile held off Zulte Waregem to secure a 2-0 victory in the Europa League on Thursday.

Simone Inzaghi’s men looked to be on their way when the Ecuadorian opened the scoring in the 18th minute, but it was anything but easy as the Belgian side simply refused to go away.

The away side’s confidence grew in the second half as they carved out several chances, but Thomas Strakosha stood tall to keep Lazio in front before second-half substitute Immobile wrapped things up in the 90th minute. It means the Italian side sit atop Group K thanks to two wins from as many matches.

The contest was played behind closed doors, and it certainly made for a surreal atmosphere as shouts from the benches reverberated around the stadium.

It seemed to have an effect on both sides as they started at a slow pace before Lazio opened the scoring in the 18th minute.

Jordan Lukaku’s cross from the left found Adam Marusic at the far post. The Montenegrin smartly headed the ball back across goal, allowing Caicedo to dive and nod home from close range for his first goal in a Lazio shirt.

The goal seemed to wake Zulte up as they pushed forward in search of an equaliser, but it was Lazio with the best chances. Luis Alberto’s shot from distance whistled just wide of the mark, while Marco Paolo forced Juventus-owned Nicola Leali into a great reaction save.

Zulte did carve out a golden chance to level the score just before half-time when Leya Iseka dribbled his way into the penalty area, but after skipping past Patric he lashed his close-range strike well wide of the mark.

The second half started slowly just like the first, before bursting into life midway through the frame.

Lazio should have doubled their advantage in the 67th minute when Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s cross found Caicedo, only for the striker to somehow head his effort wide of the mark.

An Alessandro Murgia corner picked out the Ecuadorian, but this time he was denied by an alert Leali. Zulte responded down at the other end as Iseka once again got past Patric, forcing Strakosha into a good low save.

The Albanian denied Iseka minutes later after he got on the end of a Peter Olayinka cross, before Immobile bent a first-time shot on the counter into the back of the net in the 90th minute to wrap up proceedings.

Lazio’s next Europa League match sees them travel to France for a clash with Nice on October 19, while Zulte play host to Vitesse.