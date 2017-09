AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella has gone for youngster Patrick Cutrone as they visit Lazio in the Stadio Olimpico.

Joining Cutrone upfront for the Rossoneri is Suso, and on-loan Fabio Borini. Meanwhile Lucas Biglia will be facing off against his former club.

The match has been postponed by one hour due to bad weather in the Italian capital, and will kick off at 16:00 local time.