Lazio and Napoli both put their unbeaten starts to the season on the line when they do battle at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday night.

The visitors have enjoyed a perfect start, while their hosts have picked up 10 points from 12 on offer in Serie A so far this season.

Christian Maggio returns to the Partenopei line-up which features Dries Mertens spearheading the attack, who is set to keep Stefan De Vrij and Stefan Radu at the heart of the Lazio defence busy.