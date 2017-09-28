Lyon v Atalanta: Official Line-Ups

Alejandro Gomez will lead Atalanta out at the Groupama Stadium as the Bergamaschi continue their European campaign against French giants Olympique Lyonnais.

La Dea will be hoping to cause another upset in the competition, following on from their 3-0 demolition of Everton at the Mapei Stadium two weeks ago, in which Gomez, Bryan Cristante and Andrea Masiello were on the score sheet.

Leonardo Spinazzola’s re-integration to the Atalanta side continues, with the wing-back being left out of many of their early-season matches after trying to force a return to Juventus during the summer.

Lyon: Lopes; Tete, Marcelo, Morel, Mendy; Tousart, Ndombele; Aouar, Fekir, Traore; Mariano Diaz.

Atalanta: Berisha; Masiello, Caldara, Palomino; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Spinazzola; Cristante; Gomez, Petagna.