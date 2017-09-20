Mandzukic Juventus’ difference maker

Mario Mandzukic got the only goal of the game as Juventus overcame a difficult challenge from 10-man Fiorentina 1-0.

The Croatian’s second goal of the season was enough for the Bianconeri to make it five wins from five in Serie A, and remain joint-top of the table with Napoli. Milan Badelj was also send off 66 minutes in.

A much changed Juventus backline had Stefano Sturaro starting at right-back, Andrea Barzagli partnering Daniele Rugani in defence with Wojciech Szczesny replacing Gianluigi Buffon in goal.

The issue wasn’t in defence, as a turgid first half ended without a single shot on target, though Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain both went closest with long range efforts.

As the second half got underway, Juventus put their opponents under pressure from the off and got their reward seven minutes in.

Mandzukic put Juve 1-0 up, as substitute Bruno Gaspar allowed the forward a yard of space and he headed in Juan Cuadrado’s cross in at the back post from close range.

Just after the hour, things got worse for Fiorentina as Badelj was given his marching orders for a foul on Blaise Matuidi just outside the penalty area.

Initially, it looked as if referee Daniele Doveri had awarded a spot kick, but after consulting VAR he indicated the infraction took place outside the 18-yard line, and this handed Badelj his second yellow card.

It was almost two for Mandzukic as he was once again dangerous at the back post, but this time Gaspar was able to make the block.

Giovanni Simeone almost got last minute equaliser, but, despite being unmarked, his header went over the crossbar.

MATCH FACTS