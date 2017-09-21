‘MaraMertens’ proving he can guide Napoli to a historic Scudetto

Not for the first time in the last 20 or so years, a current goalscoring hero at Napoli has drawn comparisons with club icon Diego Armando Maradona.

While in recent seasons the goalscoring prowess of Gonzalo Higuain and the all-round style of local boy Lorenzo Insigne have sparked memories of the great Argentine, this season it is the turn of Dries Mertens. Since moving in from the wing to occupy a central position in attack a year ago the Belgian has become one of European football’s most in-form forwards.

In 380 minutes so far this season, Mertens has six Serie A goals, averaging a goal every 63 minutes, picking up exactly where he left off last term. In 2016/17, Mertens moved central to occupy the void left by Arkadiusz Milik’s injury and has not looked back since.

He ended the campaign with 28 goals from 35 appearances in Serie A, narrowly missing out on being crowned Capocannoniere to Edin Dzeko who scored 29 in 37.

“In Los Angeles I am spellbound by what I saw tonight,” tweeted Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis as the Partenopei triumphed 4-1 away to Lazio in midweek with Mertens, of course, on the scoresheet.

It was not just a typical goal, either, and it was impossible to avoid comparisons with the man who most famously occupied Napoli’s No.10 shirt. Thomas Strakosha half-dealt with a ball through and with Mertens running away from goal towards the touchline, with no angle at all, he managed to pull off something special. Shooting on the turn he lobbed Strakosha, who was left in no man’s land, scoring a goal that looked almost impossible, or at least improbable.

The goal itself was one Maradona would have been proud of and on its own probably would have drawn comparisons. Throw in the fact that El Diego himself scored an almost identical goal for the Partenopei and those comparisons become unavoidable.

Twitter was awash with posts showing the goals side-by-side, polls asking which was better and even a photoshopped image of Mertens’ face onto Maradona’s head.

“I am very happy,” said the forward after the match. “The goalkeeper came out and I peeled off when he headed the ball. I knew where he was but it was difficult because I was far out.

“They made me watch Maradona’s goal, it was harder for him, so let’s leave the comparisons. It’s thanks to my team-mates if I’m able to score goals like that.

“I am not Lionel Messi, I’m not Maradona, I’m just Dries and I’m happy with that.”

‘Just Dries’ is more than enough for Napoli. Thanks to him, Maurizio Sarri’s side are outscoring everyone. They are out-passing and outplaying everyone, too.

As long as Napoli have Mertens, and as long as they continue to play like this, they have every chance of lifting their first Scudetto since Maradona’s Partenopei come May.

