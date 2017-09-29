Marino: Cavani wants Napoli return

Former Napoli director Pierpaolo Marino is convinced Edinson Cavani is ready to leave PSG in favour of a return to the Partenopei.

The Uruguayan frontman recently made headlines after a spat with Neymar, with reports indicating the French giants are already working on an exit strategy for the 30-year-old.

Marino believes Cavani himself would be happy to leave PSG, so much so that he would lower his wages to make a sensational return to Napoli.

“Cavani really wants to return to the Azzurri and he is willing to lower his wages in order to do that,” he told Piuenne.

“The problem is PSG: it’s more likely that Napoli will reach an agreement with Cavani than negotiating with the French club.”

Cavani netted 104 goals in 138 games for Napoli from 2010 to 2013.

