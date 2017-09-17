Mertens: Benevento drubbing proves Napoli’s credentials

Napoli forward Dries Mertens insisted that Sunday’s 6-0 thrashing of local rivals Benevento proved that his side were still formidable, despite opponents looking to nullify their attacking style.

The Belgium international departed with the match ball after following up a sublime flick with two second half penalties, to secure his fifth hattrick for the club since joining from PSV in 2013.

Coming just days after a Champions League defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine, the victory puts Napoli top of Serie A on goal difference.

“This victory is a signal that we always want to play well and enjoy ourselves,” Mertens told Sky Sport Italia after the final whistle at the Stadio San Paolo. “Today we did that, and this is the most important thing.

“Other teams are beginning to study our style and are doing their best to stop us playing. Shakhtar, for example, are a great team with quality players and they limited us.

“To be able to play our own game, we had to change it up, but we were unlucky in Ukraine and could have had another goal.”

Napoli will look to consolidate their position at the summit of the table when they visit Lazio on Wednesday.