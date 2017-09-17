Mertens-led Napoli hit Benevento for six

A Dries Mertens-inspired Napoli showed no signs of fatigue as they thrashed newly promoted Benevento 6-0 at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday.

Maurizio Sarri’s side went into the clash off the back of an arduous trip to Ukraine to take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Wednesday, but looked full of life as they picked apart the visitors.

Mertens was superb throughout and followed up a stunning flicked goal with two second half penalties to ensure an emphatic victory.

Meanwhile, early goals from Allan, Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon meant that the three points were never in any doubt.

Napoli required only three minutes to break the deadlock, with Allan getting his reward for fine midfield play. The Brazilian collected the ball on the halfway line and broke forward to the edge of the Benevento box, before neatly playing in Mertens. A low shot was parried into the path of Allan, who had continued his run and easily tapped home.

With a quarter of an hour played, the hosts doubled their lead in style. Faouzi Ghoulam’s low pass from the left arrived at Insigne’s feet, and the Italian international spun expertly before magnificently curling into the bottom corner.

Captain Marek Hamsik almost edged ever closer to Diego Maradona’s goalscoring record at the club, as his diving header forced a fine save from Vid Belec.

The Partenopei did not have to wait to much longer for a third however. Benevento forward Samuel Armenteros was out-muscled by Allan, who found Insigne out left. A wonderful whipped cross into the six-yard box was acrobatically flicked in by Mertens at close range, giving Belec no chance.

3??1?? Napoli 3-0 Benevento DRIES MERTENS ???????????? ????????pic.twitter.com/wv8GklTjDn — Analyse Football (@AnalyseFootball) September 17, 2017

With barely half an hour played, Napoli were threatening to embarrass their visitors and registered a fourth goal. The determined Ghoulam broke free and played in Insigne, whose fine cut back across the box was fired in by Jose Callejon, to ensure Napoli’s entire front line got on the scoresheet.

4??1?? Napoli 4-0 Benevento ?? Callejon ????????pic.twitter.com/pBtKfAULFI — Analyse Football (@AnalyseFootball) September 17, 2017

Benevento were struggling to get a foot on the ball and were fortunate not to have been 5-0 down at halftime. After some pinballing from a corner, Kalidou Koulibaly teed up Mertens, only for the forward to blaze over from close range.

The Giallorossi managed to limit the attacking prowess of their hosts after the break, but were unable to offer any meaningful offensive play of their own, aside from a few long-range efforts.

Massimo Coda pinched the ball off Jorginho and made a surging run, only for his final ball to be wayward, in a rare venture into Napoli’s half.

Napoli put the game beyond all doubt on the hour mark, after substitute Emanuele Giaccherini was tripped in the box by Ramon Chibsah. Belec got a hand to Mertens’ spot kick, but the sheer power on the shot saw it fly into the back of the net.

Mertens penalty goal for Napoli vs beneveno pic.twitter.com/czgPjHphws — Elite Football (@EliteF94) September 17, 2017

Mertens were offered the chance to complete his hattrick from 12 yards out in the final moments of the game, as Gaetano Letizia brought down fellow substitute Adam Ounas. The Belgian international made no mistake as he accurately slotted into the bottom corner to complete the rout.