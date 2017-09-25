Milik targeting quick Napoli return

Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik has thanked Azzurri fans for their support as he targets a quick return to the field after knee surgery.

The Polish international suffered a right cruciate ligament injury during Saturday’s 3-2 victory over SPAL – his second in 12 months.

While the most recent injury was not the same knee hurt last October, Milik has vowed to make a quick return to the field – though he is expected to miss a minimum of four months of action.

“Thank you for all your messages, it means a lot to me,” Milik stated on his Instagram account.

“Now I’m focusing on getting back, keep your fingers crossed.”

Napoli will play their first game without Milik on Tuesday when they host Feyenoord in Champions League play.