Montella: AC Milan had a blackout moment

After a seven-minute collapse in the final moments of the game, almost cost AC Milan victory, Vincenzo Montella has laid the blame on a few moments of madness.

Milan won the game in the final seconds of time added on thanks to Patrick Cutrone, having surrendered a two-goal lead on 90 minutes.

The Rossoneri’s lacklustre display against Sampdoria at the weekend, had put Montella under pressure and despite the result, even more questions will no doubt be raised.

Looking at the defensive issues, Montella was quick to point out that the two goals conceded were not the fault of the team, but intact individual mistakes.

“Myself and [Leonardo] Bonucci had an affectionate embrace, but also a little telling off as we need to be able to manage games better. We can’t concede two goals through defensive naivety.

“We started off a little slow, and lost the ball at the first opportunity. We have to get better in the defensive department, the mistakes were individual rather than team issues.

“I saw a little too much carelessness, especially at the start. Their first goal frightened us.”

Taking positives from the win, Montella feels it is something his young team can learn from.

“There is clearly work to be done,” he continued. “We got a great result, and an invaluable experience for our players. We can take pride in the win, and I loved the team’s attitude [to conceding late on].

“We had a blackout moment, but I would like to remind everyone that we have won 10 games from 12.”