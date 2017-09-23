Montella: AC Milan are improving dramatically

Given how youthful his AC Milan squad is, Vincenzo Montella admitted that even he has been somewhat surprised by their excellent start to the season.

The Diavolo have looked sharp early in the campaign, winning four of their five games, advancing in Europe and currently sit three points off the top of the table ahead of Sunday’s clash with Sampdoria.

Their coach thinks they have exceeded expectations to date when compared with the early goals that were set out but he isn’t getting carried away yet.

“We have the youngest team in Serie A and have only played five games so all I know for certain at this point is that there’s still a lot of hard work to do,” Montella told the assembled media.

“So far, we have enjoyed a remarkable growth rate in comparison with our goals but we are on the right track and are happy about that.”

Montella also touched on the start to the season from Andre Silva, who has been compared favourably to Filippo Inzaghi so far but similarly to the squad, he wanted to play down individual expectations that are being placed upon the 21-year-old.

“He is always looking to improve and brings a great mental approach to training,” he added. “Obviously when you pay a certain amount of money for someone, evaluations are based on that.

“It is only natural then that it increases expectations. He still needs to adapt to Serie A but he has made a very good start considering his age.”