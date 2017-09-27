Montella announces departure of AC Milan fitness coach

Featured Image
Date: 27th September 2017 at 8:20am
Written by:

Sunday’s defeat to Sampdoria has brought about change at AC Milan, as coach Vincenzo Montella has announced fitness trainer Emanuele Marra has been let go.

Pressure is already mounting at the Rossoneri after spending over €200 million this summer, but defeats to the Blucerchiati and Lazio have raised question marks about the side’s aspirations this campaign.

As a result changes have been made, with Montella announcing that Marra has been let go after disagreements over a new direction in preparation.

MilanNews.it reports the decision was taken by Montella and not the club, even though he has been working with Marra since his days at Fiorentina.

Milan’s next match is in the Europa League on Thursday when they take eon Rijeka.

 
Become a Patron!

Related articles