Montella announces departure of AC Milan fitness coach

Sunday’s defeat to Sampdoria has brought about change at AC Milan, as coach Vincenzo Montella has announced fitness trainer Emanuele Marra has been let go.

Pressure is already mounting at the Rossoneri after spending over €200 million this summer, but defeats to the Blucerchiati and Lazio have raised question marks about the side’s aspirations this campaign.

As a result changes have been made, with Montella announcing that Marra has been let go after disagreements over a new direction in preparation.

Bounce back, AC Milan. I have thought long on how to step up. Let's start with physical preparation. pic.twitter.com/VVvQvys9Oi — Vincenzo Montella (@VMontella) September 26, 2017

MilanNews.it reports the decision was taken by Montella and not the club, even though he has been working with Marra since his days at Fiorentina.

Milan’s next match is in the Europa League on Thursday when they take eon Rijeka.