Montella: I have AC Milan’s backing

AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella isn’t worried by the criticism being directed his way ahead of the Rossoneri’s Europa League tie with Rijeka on Thursday.

The Diavolo fell in disappointing fashion to Sampdoria on Sunday, their second defeat in Serie A after falling to Lazio earlier.

Despite the early season struggles, Montella remains confident he can get things back on track, starting with Thursday’s match.

“Criticism motivates me,” he told reporters at his pre-match press conference on Wednesday. “I’ve felt nothing but support from the club.

“My future will be decided by the results but I remain confident, and part of my job is knowing how to deal with these moments.

“A winning mentality is also created through struggles, as long as there aren’t any alibis and we continue to focus only on winning.

“This is all part of the job but I’m calm, determined, level-headed and more courageous than you think. I’ve gone through many difficult moments like this as a player and as a coach.”

Montella and Milan made headlines on Tuesday when they let go of fitness coach Emanuele Marra, but he made it clear the move won’t solve all of the Rossoneri’s woes.

“He wasn’t the problem,” the tactician stated. “There can be a difference in opinion.

“He is like a brother to me and I made a difficult decision. I wish him all the best because he deserves it.”

Milan currently top Group D after registering a 5-1 victory over Austria Wien on matchday 1.