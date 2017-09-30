Montella: Roma match is special to me

AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella admits Sunday’s game against Roma isn’t just a regular match for him.

The 43-year-old spent a bulk of his career with the Lupi, netting 103 goals in 205 matches for the club.

While Milan will no doubt be in search of all three points on Sunday, Montella is looking forward to taking on his former club.

“Facing Roma is a whirlwind of emotions for me,” he told reporters at his pre-match press conference. “Roma is my home, it can’t be a normal match for me because I have a lot of affection and relationships with them.

“However it will be weird not to see Francesco Totti. There is a feeling that this could be a turning point for Milan as the squad are more relaxed mentally. All of our anxieties must be pushed away.”

Montella played down recent criticism of Leonardo Bonucci, making it clear that the former Juventus man is a key figure for the Rossoneri.

“He isn’t and will never be a problem for Milan,” he added. “He’s an added benefit for us.

“All the talk surrounding him is over the top. The first goal conceded against the Croatians [Rijeka] wasn’t his fault because he shouldn’t have been there.

“It seems like he’s always to blame for everything.”

Milan enter Sunday’s match with 12 points from six matches, level with Roma who have one game in hand.