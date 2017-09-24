Montella still has much to prove at AC Milan

A 2-0 defeat to Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris for AC Milan, with an error from Cristian Zapata and not a single shot on target for the Rossoneri – you’d be forgiven for thinking nothing has changed in the red and black half of Milan.

An unhappy return to the Marassi for former Sampdoria coach Vincenzo Montella it may have been, but the Milan boss will certainly come under scrutiny for his decisions made before and during the match.

With €18 million summer signing Mateo Musacchio watching from the bench in horror as Cristian Zapata, the man Montella had picked ahead of him, feeding the ball on a plate for Duvan Zapata to net the opener is sure to leave Milan fans aghast.

An insistence on playing the ball out from the back, which Sampdoria were all too happy to exploit, gave the midfield precious little opportunities to assert themselves. The attack appeared stagnant, with Nikola Kalinic a lone figure while Suso played in an unfamiliar position behind him.

Surviving attack after attack and resorting to long balls from Leonardo Bonucci, it was clear for all to see that it simply wasn’t working, and Montella would only react to this once his side had gone behind.

Hakan Calhanoglu, another of the summer spending spree, was introduced far too late to be of any effect, while Andre Silva continues to be reserved for European matches. The entry of Fabio Borini seemed, by this point, almost comical as the Milan boss looked to the Sunderland loanee to help salvage a point.

Ricky Alvarez, himself a former Sunderland player, would finish the job when Borini directed the ball into his path and slotted past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The system employed by Sampdoria seemed to draw on the same tactics used in Lazio’s 4-1 victory over Milan, pressing and pestering at will and should be commended. AC Milan will have to hope this is the last time they are caught out in this way.

Montella needs to prove he’s the right man for the job, with matches such as these a must win to guarantee Champions League football.