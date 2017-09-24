Montella vents against mediocre AC Milan

Following his side’s 2-0 defeat at Sampdoria, AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella warned his side that such performances were unacceptable.

On a day in which his players failed to manage a single shot on target, two goals in the final 20 minutes from Duvan Zapata and Ricky Alvarez sealed the Rossoneri’s fate.

The former Fiorentina coach acknowledged that his side were far from at their best and insisted he will try to get to the bottom of what the cause of such a display was.

“We were inadequate in this game on both a technical and competitive level,” he admitted when speaking to Premium Sport. “We just couldn’t get going and there was no clarity to our play, far too often we were below average.

“There was no point where we could implement our plan and impose ourselves. That’s something that must change but remember this is still a team which is under construction and we are young.

“We can’t lose two out of six games but the guys know we must react and work hard. For me, the performance was the most disappointing aspect. Mentally, we seemed switched off and maybe that’s due to playing every three days for some.

“I am bothered by this performance and must try to understand why we didn’t play to our normal capabilities.”

Montella did defend his side against defensive criticism and despite two errors leading to Sampdoria goals, he believes that the back-line remains one of the Rossoneri’s strengths.

“I think that [Leonardo] Bonucci and [Alessio] Romagnoli can express themselves better when playing in a back three and Zapata has always played in that kind of system,” he continued.

“If we exclude today, this is a team which had conceded fewer goals than most Serie A sides. Today, the two goals came from two poor passes but I don’t think the loss is attributable to bad defending throughout the game. It is a strong point for us and will remain that way.”

However, while one coach was very disappointed with his side’s performance, it was the complete for Marco Giampaolo, who hailed his side’s showing as the best since he took over from Montella in July 2016.

“That’s probably the best we have played in the time that I’ve been here,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “The performance was important when you consider that we were up against such a strong Milan team.

“I’m always looking for improvements but for today, we can be very happy. The performance from the players over the course of the entire 90 minutes was extraordinary.”