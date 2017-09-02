Morata adds to Italy’s misery

2nd September 2017
Italy’s last win in Spain came back in March 1949, and that streak will continue after Saturday as Alvaro Morata has made it 3-0.

The new Chelsea man came off the bench in the second half as La Roja boss Julen Lopetegui opted to start with a false nine, but the striker still managed to hit the back of the net, tapping home after a galloping run by Sergio Ramos.

 
