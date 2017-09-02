Morata adds to Italy’s misery

Italy’s last win in Spain came back in March 1949, and that streak will continue after Saturday as Alvaro Morata has made it 3-0.

The new Chelsea man came off the bench in the second half as La Roja boss Julen Lopetegui opted to start with a false nine, but the striker still managed to hit the back of the net, tapping home after a galloping run by Sergio Ramos.