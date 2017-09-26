Napoli’s MIC strike-force down Feyenoord

A dominant Napoli were made to sweat but ultimately emerged 3-1 victors against Feyenoord in their Champions League Group F clash.

Lorenzo Insigne gave the home side an early lead, Dries Mertens doubled it just after the break, then Jose Callejon made sure of the win 70 minutes in. Jens Toornstra had a penalty saved, while Sofyan Amrabat scored as the final whistle blew.

Both teams suffered losses on matchday one, Napoli went down 2-1 at Shakhtar, while Feyenoord were beaten 4-0 by Manchester City.

Appeals for a penalty early on as Renato Tapia, a late replacement for Jan-Arie van der Heijden, tangled with Dries Mertens, but referee Willie Collum said no.

Insigne got the opener seven minutes in, nicking the ball off Amrabat, then unleashing a precise finish into the bottom left corner from he edge of the area.

Feyenoord were sitting deep and allowing Napoli forward. Jose Callejon almost got on the end of an angled pass from Insigne, with a touch all that was needed to direct it into the net.

Insigne was again the instigator, as his shot bounced just in front of Brad Jones who managed to swipe the ball away.

Allan drove forward before playing a direct ball to Mertens, whose awareness and delicate pass found Marek Hamsik bursting in on the left, but he blasted wide.

As the opening period came to a close, Insigne almost bagged a stunner. A long searching ball was played over the Feyenoord defence and the diminutive forward tried a first time volley from the 18 yard, but it went just wide.

Just four minutes after the restart, Mertens took advantage of a horrible mistake in the Feyenoord defence, getting on the end of a short backpass and easily slotting home.

A short flurry of activity from the visitors saw them come to life as shots from Karim El Ahmadi and Steven Berghuis forced saves from Pepe Reina in the Napoli goal.

Berghuis went down after a challenge from Fazoui Ghoulam and was awarded a penalty, which was saved by Pepe Reina and cleared by the Napoli defence.

Jens Toornstra who took the spot kick was immediately taken off by Feyenoord coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Napoli then went straight up the other end and bagged their third of the evening. Callejon was played in on the right and slid the ball into the far bottom corner from a tight angle.

Reina was again made to work by Berghuis but was equal to it, though his shot took a slight deflection.

Kalidou Koulibaly should have made it four right at the death, but put a free header at the back post well wide.

Amrabat did get a consolation in the final seconds of the game.