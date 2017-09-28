Papu dances again as Atalanta fight back in Lyon

Atalanta’s excellent start to their Europa League campaign continued as Gian Piero Gasperini’s side fought back from a goal down to earn a point away to Lyon.

Bertrand Traore had given the hosts the lead just on half-time before an Alejandro Gomez free-kick deservedly got the Bergamaschi back on level terms in the second half.

The Italians suffered a cagey start, with Lyon constantly probing their defence but ultimately failing to carve out any clear-cut chances. Both Traore and Mariano Diaz had efforts from range, with the latter coming closest.

Atalanta should have taken the lead as the first half reached its midway point. Leonardo Spinazzola did well on the left to cut back into space and his cross found Hans Hateboer completely free at the back post. With the goal at his mercy, however, the Dutchman managed to head his effort off target.

Diaz went close again with a fizzing free-kick that stung the palms of Etrit Berisha. From the resulting corner, La Dea breathed a sigh of relief. Marcelo climbed highest and his looping header fell from the sky to bounce off the crossbar before being gathered by the Albanian goalkeeper.

Lyon took the lead just on half-time through Traore. A driven cross into the box was slightly behind the former Chelsea forward who did well to divert the ball goal-bound with a clever flick. Berisha was equal to the initial effort, however, and saved well only for the ball to fall at the Burkinabe’s feet, allowing him to fire home the rebound.

Andrea Petagna had an early chance in the second after a loose ball in the box fell at his feet, but his effort was blocked behind for a corner.

Papu Gomez soon put Atalanta on level terms. A free-kick from the corner of the 18-yard box looked well-positioned for a cross, but the Argentine had other ideas as he drove an effort through the wall and into the back of the net.

After that, Lyon looked to turn the screw once more but Atalanta were refusing to sit back. Tanguy Ndombele tested Berisha’s reactions with a surprise effort from range that the Albanian was able to turn over.

With 15 minutes left Berisha kept Atalanta level with an excellent save. Kenny Tete drove a low cross that deflected off Mattia Caldara and was destined to creep in at the near post only for Berisha’s speed to get down low and save.

Spinazzola again caused problems for Lyon and another cross of his picked out Hateboer, whose touch only took the ball away from the oncoming Timothy Castagne.

The result keeps Atalanta top of Group E on four points, having beaten Everton 3-0 in their opening game, with the Premier League side slipping up at home to group minnows Apollon Limassol.

Follow @ConJClancy