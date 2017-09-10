Pioli happy Fiorentina are finally off the mark

Stefano Pioli was in good spirits after he oversaw a 5-0 win at Hellas Verona earlier today and in doing so claiming his first win since taking over the reins in the summer.

It has not been an easy start in the Viola dug-out for Pioli losing the first two games of the season, but he got off the mark in style.

“I am delighted for the team and the fans – they showed their support today as they always do,” the coach told the press. “I know all about the passion of the Viola fans. It was hard for me to see that we weren’t getting the results in the first two rounds because the players have been working hard.

“I really like the manner and attitude in which my players take to the training pitch. We are gelling but we still need more time as there have been plenty of changes to the squad.

“Everything is in place to do well. Having said that, we must keep our feet on the ground and we cannot get carried away with ourselves. Let’s see how far we can go.

“There is still lots of room for improvement. We need to do better when our opponents have the ball. We all need to be more attentive and work harder for one another when we are defending.

“We have to dig deep this season and make sure everyone helps out at the back – starting from the forwards.”

Pioli also offered his thoughts on new signings Benassi and Pezzella, with the pair standing out against the Mastini.

“Benassi is an intelligent player and one who also works hard for the team,” Pioli went on. “I have a lot of faith in his abilities. Pezzella brings a lot of character to the team.

“He is a composed customer and for me an out-and-out defender. He is also good on the ball. We have some good players at the back and I have a lot of confidence in my defence.

“After the game, I told [Verona coach Fabio] Pecchia to keep sticking to his guns. He has done well in giving the team an identity since he took over. He has to keep carrying out his ideas. Serie A matches are never easy even if the scoreline suggests otherwise.



“We did well to break the deadlock early on which made it easier for us. Hellas are one of the promoted sides even if with all their history they cannot be considered a true new-boy.”





Meanwhile on the other side of the dugout, Hellas Verona boss Fabio Pecchia took responsibility for his team’s thrashing at the hands of Fiorentina.

“It was an awful performance and Fiorentina took full advantage of our errors,” he told the press. “But I take full responsibility for this defeat. We have to try and learn from this experience.



“At the moment, everything appears to be going wrong and there is negativity about the place. It is a heavy defeat which is hard to take for everyone from the players to the club.”