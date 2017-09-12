Pjanic: Juventus could have done more

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic admits Juventus could have done more in their 3-0 defeat to Barcelona, though he wasn’t pleased with the criticism directed at the Bianconeri after the contest.

Lionel Messi netted twice while Ivan Rakitic fired home the other as the Spanish side exacted revenge on Massimiliano Allegri’s men after being dumped out of the Champions League quarter-finals last season.

Despite the heavy defeat, Pjanic made it clear he and his teammates will learn from the result.

“You can’t concede a goal like that in the first half,” the Bosnian told Premium Sport. “We played a good have as we were in the match and had some chances.

“When they are ahead they keep the ball and play well. We could have done more, but this will serve as a lesson.”

Pjanic made it clear that he didn’t appreciate the uproar the result has created, and he’s confident Juventus will respond.

“This is only the first match,” he added. “You [the media] are exaggerating with us, you are always on us.

“The team will respond like it always has. Tonight we should have done more but we lost against a great team, and we were missing several players.

“The important thing is to learn from our errors.”

Juventus will look to bounce back on Sunday when they take on Sassuolo in Serie A action.