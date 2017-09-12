Podcast: Lazio hit AC Milan with a slap in the face

Conor Clancy returned to host the Forza Italian Football Podcast alongside his favourite Australian, Nicholas Carroll to discuss the latest Serie A action.

As always, this podcast was recorded live over on FIFTV.

The guys talk through the latest Serie A action including Lazio hitting AC Milan with a pretty strong slap in the face, Paulo Dybala’s brilliance and why Fiorentina shouldn’t get too excited despite a 5-0 away win and much more!

