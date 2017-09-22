Problems remain at Inter despite strong start

By dropping points away at Bologna Inter did more than fail to win for the first time this season, they also showed that the problems they have suffered in recent seasons are not yet completely forgotten.

Four wins from four had some – prematurely perhaps – tipping them as potential Scudetto challengers. Luciano Spalletti, however, will have been sure to keep his players’ feet on the ground and will certainly have reminded them regularly that the title is not the aim this season – nor should it be.

Inter have problems; they have for quite some time. There is no quick-fix and patience – as rare as that is at the Biscione – is needed more than anything else. Spalletti has a big job on his hands but it is one that he is more than capable of doing.

The Midfield

Against Bologna, Inter’s midfield was probably their most obvious problem. Matias Vecino, Borja Valero and Joao Mario all struggled and never looked like a cohesive unit.

While Vecino and Valero are new arrivals, their performances prior to the Bologna game had been at a higher standard.

Inter’s midfield has looked to be a problem already for Spalletti, but not for reasons of underperformance. From early on it has seemed as though he does not know his best options, which, is not necessarily a major flaw.

As well as the aforementioned trio, they have Roberto Gagliardini, Marcelo Brozovic, even Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perisic. While they are not all similar kinds of players, it will be difficult for Spalletti – particularly in the absence of European football – to find a system that keeps them all happy.

Consistency breeds familiarity which, in turn, can bring success. Inter’s midfield have not yet enjoyed that luxury.

Icardi-Perisic

Inter are over reliant on Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic to score goals. If the Argentine doesn’t score and the Croatian doesn’t assist, they struggle.

Of their 11 goals this season, nine have come from the pair – three from Perisic and six from Icardi.

Both struggled at Bologna and off-games are to be expected. When they are not on their best form, Inter need more players to step up and contribute with goals.

The Defence

Conceding seven first-half shots to Simone Verdi alone is a red flag. While the youngster was happy to shoot from range, it is a concern that he was afforded enough time so regularly to pull the trigger and had his efforts been more accurate Inter could have been in more trouble.

Milan Skriniar has been impressive since arriving from Sampdoria but his partnership with Miranda is new and there are still – understandably – some teething problems.

Teams can expect chances when they play Inter and until Spalletti has been given the time to fully get his ideas across they cannot be considered title contenders.

