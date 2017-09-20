Roma coach looking for more despite 4-0 win

In the wake of a 4-0 victory over Benevento on Wednesday, Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco has admitted that he is still waiting to see more from his team.

An Edin Dzeko brace, coupled with two own goals, gave the Giallorossi a comfortable win at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito, and saw them record a ninth consecutive league victory on the road.

Despite the ease in which Roma picked up the three points against Serie A’s bottom club, Di Francesco was not getting carried away with the performance, and outlined areas in which he expected improvements.

“I’m happy with the performance of the team, the players are taking on my philosophy and the way I want them to play,” Di Francesco told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“However, I’m not entirely satisfied because we have to improve in the way we manage matches, and not let the score dictate how we play.”

The victory moves Roma up to fifth ahead of Wednesday’s later kick-offs, with the Giallorossi having a game in hand on those around them, but Di Francesco insisted he paid no attention to talk of a Scudetto challenge.

“At the start everyone said we would be champions, then after two games they said we would only finish fourth or fifth, so it is just meaningless chatter,” the former Sassuolo coach concluded.

Roma will look to build on their victory when they welcome Udinese to the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.