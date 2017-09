Fresh from a thumping 4-0 win over Benevento in midweek, Roma host Udinese at the Stadio Olimpico in the hope of taking another three points in Serie A.

Giallorossi coach Euesbio Di Francesco has reverted back to the Kostas Manolas – Federico Fazio axis in defence, while Alessandro Florenzi makes his second start in succession after almost a year out.