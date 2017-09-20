Sarri: I didn’t need to inspire Napoli at half-time

Although Napoli were trailing to Lazio at half-time on Wednesday night, Maurizio Sarri revealed that he didn’t do anything to fire up his players.

The Partenopei may have been behind to Stefan De Vrij’s first half goal but their coach was so content with how his team had performed that there was no need to panic during the interval.

It had the desired effect too as his players hit four unanswered second half strikes through Kalidou Koulibaly, Jose Callejon, Dries Mertens and Jorginho and maintain their perfect start to the season.

“I was quiet and calm at half-time in the dressing room,” Sarri told Radio Rai afterwards. “The team were playing well, everyone was feeling good but Lazio had simply taken advantage of one of the few chances they created.

“The guys knew what they had to do and played very well in the second half, we managed the game well and outperformed them. These are three points we’re very happy about.

“It is a very important achievement to win this game. This is a Lazio team which has beaten Juventus and Milan. It was a dangerous task for us.”

Next up for the Azzurri as they look to maintain their 100 percent start to the season is a clash against Serie A new boys SPAL.