Serie A overtake Bundesliga in UEFA rankings

Three wins from three matches in the Champions League this week has helped Serie A leapfrog the Bundesliga for third in the UEFA rankings.

It’s the first time Italy find themselves on the podium since 2010, when Jose Mourinho’s Inter defeated Bayern Munich in the final of Europe’s top competition.

All that has changed for the time being after wins by Roma, Napoli and Juventus over Qarabag, Feyenoord and Olympiacos respectively.

Meanwhile Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig were defeated by PSG, Real Madrid and Leipzig respectively, giving Italy a slight advantage in terms of the five-year coefficient total.

If the season were to end today Serie A would find themselves in third with 64.082 points, while the Bundesliga stand at 63.998. England sit in second at 66.034, well behind La Liga who hold a big lead at the top at 92.712.

While the change may provide a psychological boost for the league, it isn’t as important as previous campaigns as the top four leagues will get four teams in the Champions League group stage starting next season.