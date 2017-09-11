Serie A Team of the Week | Round 3

Inter and Napoli joined Juventus at the top of Serie A, as Lazio inflicted a 4-1 defeat to AC Milan.

Roma and Sampdoria did not play, Verona, Benevento and SPAL all lost, with Fiorentina finding the first win of the season.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Pepe Reina – Napoli

If you just look at the final result, you don’t understand. Until Napoli’s opener, Reina was by far the man of the match, with some fundamental saves, and even after the Partenopei took the lead, the Spaniard made sure he kept a clean sheet. Decisive.

Dusan Basta – Lazio

Annihilated Fabio Borini and Ricardo Rodriguez, shutting the door on his flank and pushing up and down the wing for the whole game. Also went close to scoring what would have been Lazio’s fifth.

Milan Skriniar – Inter (2 Team of the Week appearances)

The definition of a solid defender. Not the most elegant, but he was able to stop Marco Borriello physically in every single duel, without committing single a foul in the whole game.

Davide Astori – Fiorentina

The Viola captain was essential at the back, giving no chances to Verona’s attackers, and then went forward to fire home Fiorentina’s third.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio

One of the most complete midfielders in Serie A, and he showed it once again against Milan. He lit up the attack, as well as being the first to get back and defend, pressing on Lucas Biglia and having constant strength and pace.

Piotr Zielinski – Napoli (2 apps)

Another goal for the Polish midfielder who has officially become one of the best in the league. Added quality to a struggling Napoli, helping Maurizio Sarri’s style of play eventually win out in, what was, a complicated game against Bologna.

Jordan Veretout – Fiorentina

A professor in midfield next to Milan Badelj, setting up Giovanni Simeone’s goal, giving Verona no space in the middle and then, of course, delighting everybody with a wonderful freekick.

Ivan Perisic – Inter (2 apps)

That goal will be a serious candidate to the best of the season, and one of the best ever. A thunder volley to make it 2-0 to Inter, as well as the usual hard work both in attack and in defence.

Marco Sau – Cagliari

It had to be a Sardinian man to give Cagliari the win in the first ever game at the Sardegna Arena. Three important points thanks to his goal.

Ciro Immobile – Lazio

Three goals, one assist, humiliating Leonardo Bonucci, destroying Mateo Musacchio, running rings round Davide Calabria, scoring a hat-trick against Gianluigi Donnarumma. A list of all the things Immobile managed against Milan. Phenomenal.

Paulo Dybala – Juventus (2 apps)

What a player. The best in Serie A. He came on to literally change Juve’s attack and absolutely dominated Chievo, scoring his fifth goal in three games.