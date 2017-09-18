Serie A Team of the Week | Round 4

Juventus, Inter and Napoli stay top of Serie A taking four victories out of four, while AC Milan got back to winning ways.

Fiorentina managed their second win in a row, and Ciro Immobile dragged Lazio to another victory. At the bottom, Benevento, SPAL and Verona all lost.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed.

Samir Handanovic – Inter

If it wasn’t for the Slovenian goalkeeper we would probably be talking about how Crotone beat Inter. At least three crucial saves, including an absolute miracle. The Nerazzurri will need the best Handanovic this season if they are to continue on their upward trajectory.

Milan Skriniar – Inter (3 Team of the Week appearances)

Unbelievable strength and physicality, as the former Sampdoria defender is easily the best from the first four games. Unbreakable, and was also able to score Inter’s first goal. What more can he do?

German Pezzella – Fiorentina

Following in the footsteps of the great Argentine defenders that have worn purple in the past, like Daniel Passarella or Gonzalo Rodriguez, Pezzella leads the back line impeccably and found a lovely header to give Fiorentina the three points.

Faouzi Ghoulam – Napoli (2 apps)

An absolute machine up and down the left flank, completely destroying Benevento in Napoli’s 6-0 rout of the former Serie B team. A lovely assist to Jose Callejon was the icing on the cake.

Federico Chiesa – Fiorentina

A true gem in the style of his father Enrico to break the deadlock at the Artemio Franchi. A lovely goal as well as many great runs and hard work. An all round player.

Joao Pedro – Cagliari

What a fantastic goal to make it 2-0, this could really be the season in which he finds consistency. Great deliveries and passing, one of the best No.10s in Serie A.

Lucas Biglia – AC Milan

An Andrea Pirlo level performance by the Argentine against Udinese, delivering perfectly and deciding the tempo of the Rossoneri’s game.

Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli

A perfect assist for Dries Mertens, a wonderful turn to double Napoli’s lead. A constant threat to the Benevento back line.

Paulo Dybala – Juventus (4 apps)

Eight goals in four games, and another hat-trick. He might not be Lionel Messi, but he scored two goals in his style, and another one that reminded us of Ronaldinho. Pure class.

Nikola Kalinic – AC Milan

The best possible San Siro debut for the Croatian. Two goals plus one disallowed, being immediately decisive for the Rossoneri.

Pietro Pellegri – Genoa

This 16-year-old truly has goalscoring ability in his blood. A brace against Lazio, the youngest ever to score two goals in a single Serie A game, as he demonstrated that the Grifone might have a real centre forward for the rest of the season.