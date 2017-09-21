Serie A Team of the Week | Round 5

Juventus and Napoli remain at the top of Serie A with five wins out of five, as Inter were halted in Bologna.

AC Milan and Roma were victorious again, with Lazio being thrashed at home by the Partenopei. At the bottom, SPAL, Benevento and Crotone all lost, with Sassuolo getting their first win of the season.

Our Team of the Week will see a 4-3-3 formation deployed.

Alessio Cragno – Cagliari (2 Team of the Week appearances)

A great save to deny Alessandro Matri from the penalty spot, there was nothing he could do for the second penalty. He then stopped Antonino Ragusa in a one-on-one to keep Cagliari in the game.

Timo Letschert – Sassuolo

Annihilated Leonardo Pavoletti, gave Diego Farias no space then stopped Marco Sau. Battled for 90 minutes to help Sassuolo to their first win of the season.

Mattia Caldara – Atalanta

Not the most difficult night defensively against Crotone, but he did his job and managed to get his name on the scoresheet.

Stefan De Vrij – Lazio

Perfect at the back for 45 minutes, then forced to stay in the changing room at half-time due to an injury: Napoli hadn’t scored in the first half, they managed to do so four times in the second. He also scored Lazio’s only goal.

Kwadwo Asamoah – Juventus

Controlled Federico Chiesa at the back and regularly pushed forward to help the attack.

Josip Ilicic – Atalanta

A goal and two assists in Atalanta’s 5-1 rout of Crotone. Easily the Man of the Match with a series of lovely touches, passes and dribbles. If only he can find consistency.

Rodrigo Bentancur – Juventus

Man of the Match performance for the youngster at his Serie A debut in the starting eleven. Dictated play calmly and efficiently, while also proving to be useful at defending.

Adem Ljajic – Torino

A beautiful goal to end the game, as well as the shot that led to Andrea Belotti’s opener. As always, the man who unlock’s all the potential of Torino’s attack.

Simone Verdi – Bologna

One of the best of the matchday. Gave Samir Handanovic a nightmare of an evening, scoring a stunner and being a constant threat to Inter.

Edin Dzeko – Roma (2 apps)

Another two goals to add to his collection, and he could have scored four if the Benevento defenders hadn’t decided to get in the way and concede own goals.

Dries Mertens – Napoli (4 apps)

A goal in the style of Diego Maradona, because Mertens isn’t just about quantity, but also quality. He scored to end Lazio’s chances of getting back in the game with an absolute gem.