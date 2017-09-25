Serie A Team of the Week | Round 6

Napoli and Juventus continued their winning streaks, with Inter and Roma following close behind.

AC Milan lost another away game, against Sampdoria, while Torino and Atalanta both dropped points, plus a crucial win at the bottom for Crotone.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Marco Sportiello – Fiorentina

It seems like Fiorentina finally have the goalkeeper they needed. An incredible save on Papu Gomez’s penalty and then on Castagne’s chance. Fantastic. And nothing he could do on the goal.

Fabrizio Cacciatore – Chievo

A regular contributor to Chievo’s attack, he served an assist and covered the whole flank perfectly.

Danilo D’Ambrosio – Inter

Scored a vital goal for the Nerazzurri, and that earns him a place in the Team of the Week. Average game otherwise, but the three points are fundamental.

Faouzi Ghoulam – Napoli (3 Team of the Week appearances)

His second goal of the season, a real beauty that gave Napoli the three points to grab their sixth consecutive win.

Federico Chiesa – Fiorentina (2 apps)

Another beautiful strike. Against Atalanta the was the main man for Fiorentina. He created chances, worked hard and scored.

Miralem Pjanic – Juventus (2 apps)

A lovely finish to kill Torino’s chances in the Derby della Mole, plus his usual ability in dictating the tempo.

Lucas Torreira – Sampdoria

A real regista and a true fighter. He destroyed AC Milan’s midfielders and was the spark lighting Sampdoria’s strikers.

Rolando Mandragora – Crotone

His first Serie A goal: aesthetically great and decisive for the three points.

Paulo Dybala – Juventus (5 apps)

What more to say about La Joya? Ten goals in six games, all of them technically sublime, dragging Juve to the top of the table.

Duvan Zapata – Sampdoria

A beast against the Rossoneri, creating chances, having several shots and then making the most of the defence’s mistake to fire home the first goal.

Ciro Immobile – Lazio (4 apps)

Another brace for the centre forward, including a splendid one in which he dribbled past all the defenders.