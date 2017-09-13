Shakhtar Donetsk v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

Napoli will look to carry their Serie A form into Europe on Wednesday night when they do battle with Shakhtar Donetsk in the opening match of their Champions League adventure.

After watching Juventus and Roma both fail to register a victory on Tuesday, coach Maurizio Sarri has turned to Arkadiusz Milik to lead his attack in an attempt to claim Italy’s first win in Europe.

Jose Callejon and Lorenzo Insigne feature alongside the Polish striker, meaning Dries Mertens will start from the bench. Raul Albiol returns to the starting XI as well after being left out by Sarri against Bologna on Sunday night.

On the other side Shakhtar captain Darijo Srna starts at right-back, while Facundo Ferreyra leads the attack.