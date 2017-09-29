Shevchenko: AC Milan are at a crossroads

AC Milan’s weekend fixture against Roma at the San Siro is a big crossroads for the club in terms of where they currently stand, according to Andriy Shevchenko.

The Ukrainian has been an interested observer this season as his former club, fresh off the back of a summer of heavy investment, have won four and already lost two of their opening six Serie A games.

That’s the form which brings them into Sunday’s mouthwatering clash against the Giallorossi, who are level on points with one less game played, and he is eagerly looking forward to it.

“For me, it is a must win game for Milan and I think they will do it. I think that this is a game which goes beyond simply three points,” he told Top Calcio 24.

“It represents a major crossroads in the team’s season. I’m optimistic about the team though. I have to be because my heart has remained and always will be at Milan.”

Both sides come into the game on the back of midweek European victories, AC Milan edging out Rijeka thanks to a last minute winner, while Roma triumphed 2-1 in Qarabag.