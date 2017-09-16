Skriniar: Inter struggled against Crotone

Inter remain perfect after a 2-0 victory over Crotone, but Milan Skriniar admits the Nerazzurri were less than impressive on Saturday.

The former Sampdoria man netted his first Serie A goal with eight minutes remaining, while Ivan Perisic added a second in injury time to put Inter atop the standings with 12 points.

Despite the impressive point total, Skriniar knows there is still room for improvement after being pushed to the limit by Davide Nicola’s men.

“It’s an important victory for me and the team,” he told Sky Sport Italia after the contest. “I opened the scoring, and [Ivan] Perisic’s goal closed the match.

“We didn’t play well, it’s true, however this is an important win. These are three big points and we will now prepare for our next match.”

Inter have started the season with four straight victories on six previous occasions, all of which have resulted in a Scudetto. However Skriniar was quick to avoid any talk of a title.

“We must focus on one match at a time,” he added. “We’ve only won four matches in a row.”

Inter’s next match sees them travel to Bologna on Tuesday.