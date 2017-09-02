Spain v Italy: Official Line-Ups

Italy travel to the Estadio Bernabeu for their crucial World Cup qualification match with Spain, and coach Giampiero Ventura has gone with the attacking four of Andrea Belotti, Ciro Immobile, Antonio Candreva and Lorenzo Insigne as he looks to unlock the La Roja defence.

Meawhile, Julen Lopetegui has gone for Marco Asensio in the Spain starting XI, with both David Villa and former Juventus man Alvaro Morata on the bench.

Both teams are locked on 16 points atop Group G, with Spain holding a slender advantage on goal difference – four goals.