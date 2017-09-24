Spalletti demands more from Inter

Luciano Spalletti is eyeing up improvements but believes his Inter team are on the right track after they edged out a resilient Genoa side 1-0 at the Stadio Meazza on Sunday afternoon.

The Rossoblu frustrated Spalletti’s men for a large chunk of the match and in the end it took a late winner from Danilo D’Ambrosio to give Inter all three points.

“We weren’t sharp enough with our passing,” he started. “We don’t have many players in the team who can take on and beat their opposite man with the exception of Ivan Perisic and Antonio Candreva.

“Therefore it’s vital we play and work as a team. We need to keep our balance and do better when we are in possession. We are at times too predictable. But the team are on the right path.”

The coach was pleased with his team’s never-say-die attitude versus a brave and stubborn Genoa side.

“I always want to do better,” Spalletti went on. “There is lots of potential to improve. But overall I think we played well today.

“We pinned Genoa back and we will see in the coming games that Genoa will make it hard for other teams. We never gave up and that is a good quality to have.”

Teenager Yann Karamoh came off the bench for his Inter debut and impressed even winning the corner that led to the goal.

“Karamoh has pace to burn,” his coach said. “He is a promising talent which is why we brought him to the club. But we don’t want to put too much pressure on him.

“He can play his part in matches like today when teams shut-up shop. He can give the side that bit extra. He has made a good start and for a first outing he came through with flying colours.”

Eder was also thrown into the fray and staked his claim for a starting berth with a lively display.

“Eder is a very useful option to have on the bench,” Spalletti said. “He can also play a part from the first minute, but he is even more dangerous coming off the bench. He’s a versatile option for the side who can play in many roles.”

In the opposite dug-out meanwhile, Ivan Juric struggled to contain his disappointment for a defeat that leaves Genoa in the drop zone.

“We did not deserve to lose this match,” he told the press. “This is a tough period for us and luck is not on our side. We need to be tough mentally to come out of this.

“The team did well though in all areas today. We gave away few chances to a top team so it’s a shame to lose to a late goal. When we have a full squad with the likes of Lapadula available again we will have our say.

“That is a feeling that I did not have last season. It’s normal that there is negativity about the place after recent results, but I am confident we will come out of this.”