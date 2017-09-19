Spalletti: Inter were more sluggish than usual

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti was not happy with the lack of ball movement shown by his players on Tuesday, as the Beneamata struggled and were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with Bologna.

The Rossoblu were the better side at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, and the Nerazzurri needed a late Mauro Icardi penalty to level Simone Verdi’s opener.

Spalletti thought Inter looked good out of the gates, however he was adamant they failed to execute his gameplay.

“We were more sluggish than usual,” he told Premium Sport after the match. “We weren’t able to play the vertically, especially in midfield, which gave them the chance to close our passing lanes.

“There were a few exceptions, but otherwise we played the ball too slowly which made things easier for them. It seemed like we had the right intentions, but then we sat on the ball too much and played it backwards.

“We have to move the ball quicker and be tougher when going for a challenge.”

Spalletti wants his side to show more consistency, as he made it clear Tuesday’s performance wasn’t good enough.

“We are a team that tends to lower our intensity,” he added. “We are made like that. However in the second have we played well.

“We must show more consistency. After Eder’s goal we reacted, but it’s clear it wasn’t enough.”

Next up for Inter is a match against Genoa at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday.