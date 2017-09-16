Spalletti lauds Inter after professional performance

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti praised his players for getting the job done on Saturday after claiming a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Crotone.

Davide Nicola’s men proved tough to break down, with late goals from Milan Skriniar and Ivan Perisic making the scoreline more flattering than it probably should have been.

Despite the struggles Spalletti lauded his men, stating they showed their quality in what was a difficult encounter due to the Calabrian heat.

“I accept what’s being said,” he told Premium Sport after the match. “It wasn’t easy. My players had to be professional, adapt and try something new.

“The match was played in conditions that are hotter than we are used to, and the pitch was very dry.

“They [Crotone] are used to playing tough, and they have [Ante] Budimir who is perfect at what he does. However the fact that we were able to adapt is a sign of great quality.”

The result means Inter remain perfect this season, though Spalletti knows that wouldn’t have been possible without some big saves from Samir Handanovic.

“It was key for us to win,” he added. “We said that all week.

“Great teams must show that’s what they are on every pitch. Today we struggled and Handanovic made two great saves.

“We could have taken the lead earlier, however I saw a lot of personality.”

Spalletti and Inter will look to make it five wins in a row on Tuesday, when they travel to the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara for a match with Bologna.