Spalletti sees ample room for Inter improvement

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has warned his side not to lower their guard when they take on Benevento on Sunday.

The Milan giants have begun the season in fine form, registering five wins and a draw in their opening six league matches.

Spalletti recognizes that his side haven’t reached the level they want as of yet, and called on them to continue to push forward.

“We must realise we aren’t the team we want to be yet,” he told reporters at his pre-match press conference on Saturday. “Therefore we can’t lower our guard and we must push forward.

“Benevento almost won against Torino, and they are still trying to find their feet but they are becoming more and more dangerous.

“We can’t afford to underestimate them. We can’t give a centimetre to anyone.”

Spalletti also lauded Inter captain Mauro Icardi, stating he hasn’t seen many players with the penalty box prowess the Argentine has.

“All I ask is that Icardi drop deep sometimes,” he added. “He must be the player that occupies the final third of the pitch the most.

“We have to pass the ball vertically to him more often, so he can make sometime out of nothing. I haven’t seen many players in my career with the skills he has in the penalty area.”

Icardi has netted six goals in Serie A this season.